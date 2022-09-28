Watch Now
Man, 74, dies after crash in Rochester Hills where woman was distracted by cell phone

Posted at 1:41 PM, Sep 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-28 13:41:26-04

(WXYZ) — A 74-year-old Rochester Hills man has died from injuries he sustained in a crash last week, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

According to deputies, Suk-Joon Ham passed away in the hospital on Saturday.

He was the rear passenger in a crash on Sept. 20 at the intersection of Avon and Adams roads.

Ham was in the back seat of a 2012 Honda Accord that was turning left on southbound Adams when it was struck by a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Police say the Honda had a green light when it turned and was hit. A 75-year-old driver and 73-year-old passenger were also injured in the crash, but both men have been released from the hospital.

The driver of the Jeep, a 30-year-old Rochester Hills woman, is believed to have been distracted by her cell phone when the crash occurred. She was not injured.

Deputies are continuing their investigation.

