Watch Now
News

Actions

Man accused in death of Zion Foster appears in court for preliminary hearing

Zion Foster
Family photo
Zion Foster
Posted at 12:17 PM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 12:17:45-04

(WXYZ) — A man accused of killing Zion Foster, his teen cousin, is in court today listening to the evidence against him.

Watch live hearing here

Jaylin Brazier is accused of murdering Zion. Police say on January 4, 2022, Zion Foster left her home in Eastpointe and never returned.

Police say he told them that he got high with his cousin in January of 2022 and panicked when she stopped breathing.

Investigators believe he threw Zion's body in a dumpster in Macomb County.

Her body has not been recovered.

In June, Brazier was arrested and charged in her murder.

Jaylin Brazier now charged with murder in Zion Foster's disappearance

The judge is listening to testimony against Brazier and will decide if there's enough evidence to send him to trial.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Good morning Detroit: Send us your video & be on TV