Man accused in shooting arrested after standoff in Frenchtown Township

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man was arrested after a standoff with Monroe County deputies following a shooting Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. in Frenchtown Township on N. Stony Creek Road near N. Dixie Highway.

Deputies say a person called saying he had been shot by someone. He told them the suspect shot him with a shotgun after a brief argument in a yard.

The victim then took off from the area and met with deputies near the shooting location.

Investigators believed the suspect was still inside the home and put up a perimeter and used a drove for surveillance of the home.

The Monroe County Special Response team responded and executed a search warrant.

The suspect, a 38-year-old man of Monroe, was taken to the Monroe County Jail for felonious assault. Two other people were detained.

The incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 734-240-7530.

