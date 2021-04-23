Watch
News

Actions

Man accused of inappropriately touching 13-year-old girl at Detroit gas station

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
William Walker
<p>Drivers are enjoying the cheapest Fourth of July gasoline in more than a decade. Enjoy it while it lasts: Experts say prices will start inching higher soon.</p>
How do gas stations pump without electricity?
Posted at 5:15 PM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 17:15:13-04

(WXYZ) — A Hamtramck man is facing charges after being accused of inappropriately touching a 13-year-old girl.

Prosecutors say that on April 18, a 13-year-old girl from Detroit and her brother went to a gas station store located in the 15210 block of East Seven Mile Road to buy snacks.

While she was there, the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Fsle Saoeh allegedly inappropriately touched her. Prosecutors say the girl and her brother immediately went home and informed their mother, who contacted the police.

Saoeh was arrested the same day. He was arraigned on two counts of criminal sexual conduct, fourth degree.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!