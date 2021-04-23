Man accused of inappropriately touching 13-year-old girl at Detroit gas station

(WXYZ) — A Hamtramck man is facing charges after being accused of inappropriately touching a 13-year-old girl.

Prosecutors say that on April 18, a 13-year-old girl from Detroit and her brother went to a gas station store located in the 15210 block of East Seven Mile Road to buy snacks.

While she was there, the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Fsle Saoeh allegedly inappropriately touched her. Prosecutors say the girl and her brother immediately went home and informed their mother, who contacted the police.

Saoeh was arrested the same day. He was arraigned on two counts of criminal sexual conduct, fourth degree.