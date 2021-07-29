Man accused of kidnapping 5-week-old baby, abandoning her on sidewalk in Madison Heights

(WXYZ) — A man is in custody after reportedly kidnapping a child from her mother's house.

Police say around 7 a.m. Thursday, troopers were dispatched to the 27000 block of Irwin Road in Richmond Township for a stolen vehicle complaint. Once they arrived, troopers learned that a five-week-old girl was also missing.

The child's biological father reportedly came to the mother's home and snuck into the house by crawling underneath and entering a crawl space to take the baby. Police say the suspect has no parental rights to the child.

Police say the suspect stole the victim's vehicle and fled the scene with the baby. The victim indicated to police that the suspect suffers from mental health issues.

Troopers were in the process of issuing an Amber Alert when the child was found by Madison Heights Police. Workers at a local business said they heard a child crying. When police went to investigate, they located a child on the sidewalk in a car seat.

The child has been reunited with her mother and the stolen vehicle was also recovered. Police say the baby does not appear to be harmed. The suspect was arrested by Troy police.

