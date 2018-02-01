Man accused of stealing $2,000 gold chain from Bloomfield Twp. jewelry store

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - A 62-year-old Auburn Hills man is suspected of stealing a gold chain from a jewelry store in Bloomfield Township.

Police say Stephen Homburger entered Fredrick Jewelers on Long Lake Road and spoke with a sales clerk about a gold chain on Jan. 23.

While the clerk was distracted, Homburger allegedly stole a gold chain valued at $2,000. He left the store without employees knowing about the theft. 

Homburger was located by a surveillance unit and was arrested in Auburn Hills on Jan. 31. 

He was arraigned on Feb. 1 and given a bond of $100,000. He has been charged with two counts of retail fraud, first degree.

