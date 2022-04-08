Man allegedly attacked 2 Oakland County deputies, sending them to hospital

(WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff's Office arrested a man they say attacked deputies while they were blocking traffic for an accident earlier this week.

It happened just after midnight and the sheriff's office said they were approached by a man who asked them for a ride to Henry Ford Hospital in Macomb County. He was told no and became angry.

The man began yelling at deputies and said he was going to kill them. The sheriff's office said as a deputy began to get out, the man tried to shut the door.

The deputy was able to open the door and engage the suspect, who then punched the deputy and kneed him in the chest several times.

The additional deputy on the scene got out and engaged the man, but he continued to be combative, police say.

After a struggle, he was taken into custody.

The suspect, a 27-year-old Pontiac man, was medically cleared and taken to the Oakland County jail.

Two deputies were injured and were treated at McLaren Oakland Hospital.