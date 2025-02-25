Man allegedly kidnaps Garden City teen he befriended online; victim safe

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Garden City teenager has safely returned home to family after allegedly being kidnapped and taken to Detroit by a man who befriended the minor on social media.

Police in Detroit say they responded to a possible kidnapping of a 13-year-old on Penrod Street near Whitlock Avenue on Monday.

The suspect befriended the teen on social media, which led to them meeting in person, police said. They say the suspect picked the teen up and they went to Penrod Street in Detroit.

When they got there, the teen made contact with a family member who notified the Detroit Police Department.

When officers arrived, they made contact with the suspect, who took off into a back room and shot himself. The suspect, who police said is in his 40s, was taken to the hospital and listed critical condition.

The victim is safe and has reunited with family, police said.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

