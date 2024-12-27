Man allegedly punched 2 women leaving Ferndale bar, stole their car & led police on chase

(WXYZ) — Two women were carjacked just after midnight on Thursday in Ferndale outside of a bar, police said.

We're told the two women were leaving New Way Bar when they were allegedly attacked by 40-year-old Bryan Marks of Mt. Clemens.

Police say Marks blocked their exit by standing behind the vehicle, then punched the driver and assaulted the passenger who exited the vehicle to intervene.

The passenger was knocked unconscious from the attack, police say.

While the driver was helping the passenger, Marks allegedly got into the vehicle and took off.

Ferndale police officers began searching the area, and a car matching the description was seen traveling north on Woodward Ave. Officers tried to pull him over, but he took off.

Marks lost control of the vehicle while trying to turn onto Greenleaf Dr. and the car crashed into shrubbery at a gas station on Woodward in Royal Oak.

You can see surveillance video of the crash in the video below

Video shows suspect crashing into Ferndale gas station

He allegedly fled the vehicle on food but was quickly arrested, police say.

He is charged with two counts of carjacking, one count of fleeing a police officer and one count of operating with no license.