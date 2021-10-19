Man and woman shot & killed inside vehicle with a child in the back at Detroit gas station

(WXYZ) — The search is on for two men accused of gunning down a man and woman in a car while a small child was in the back seat. The child is safe.

Police say it happened last night at a Marathon Gas Station on W. Warren and Ashton on Detroit's west side.

According to police, the suspects fired multiple shots.

Surveillance video shows two people were parked at the pump when the suspects came up to their car from behind and started shooting.

The two suspects in black went to separate sides of the car with their guns drawn, and then the video ends.

Police presence was heavy last night. They tell us a child was found in the back seat.

According to police, the first suspect was wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants, with some kind of white logo on them.

The second suspect is wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants with red stripes down the side.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

