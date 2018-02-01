Man armed with hammer arrested for interrupting service at Michigan churches

PORT HURON, Mich. (WXYZ) - A Port Huron resident has been arrested after entering churches armed with a hammer, police say.

Ryan Michael Shands, 27, is accused of entering three different churches making statements that people need to repent, preaching his own message to the congregations.

Shands was arrested and charged with five counts of disturbing a religious service and five counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

His bond is set at $25,000.