Man armed with hammer arrested for interrupting service at Michigan churches

4:41 PM, Feb 1, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PORT HURON, Mich. (WXYZ) - A Port Huron resident has been arrested after entering churches armed with a hammer, police say.

Ryan Michael Shands, 27, is accused of entering three different churches making statements that people need to repent, preaching his own message to the congregations.

Shands was arrested and charged with five counts of disturbing a religious service and five counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

His bond is set at $25,000. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top