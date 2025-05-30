Man armed with knife barricades himself inside Allen Park gas station, SWAT responds

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man armed with a knife barricaded himself inside a gas station in Allen Park, leading to a large police presence Friday.
The situation started around 4:30 p.m. near a McDonald's in the area of Allen and Southfield roads before the man walked across the street to the Marathon gas station, police said.
Allen Park police said they were able to get everyone out of the gas station, and the man barricaded himself inside.
Police said he is armed with a knife and they believe they know his identity. They also believe the man has a mental illness.
It's unclear at this time if anyone has been hurt.
Several police agencies responded to the scene. 7 News Detroit has a crew at the scene and will provide additional details as we learn more.