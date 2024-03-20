Man arraigned in 'heinous' attack for allegedly abusing & raping 2 elderly sisters

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — The suspect in an attack and rape of two elderly sisters in Dearborn on Sunday afternoon was arraigned on charges Wenesday.

That suspect, Michael Holcomb, 52, from Ecorse, was arraigned on 10 charges on Wednesday afternoon. He was remanded to jail.

Those charges are: 5 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of torture, one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, less than murder.

Dearborn police chief Issa Shahin and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy gave an update on the case after the arraignment on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Shahin, the elderly victims remain hospitalized and are in stable condition. The chief said they both received "extensive injuries."

The victims are 85 and 78.

Shahin said in his 26 years, it's one of the most heinous things he's witnessed.

"The level of brutality in this case is really unimaginable," Worthy said.

Police responded to the home in the area of Southfield Rd. and Outer Dr. on a reported home invasion and assault on March 17.

When they arrived, officers discovered the elderly female residents had been "severely abused and sexually assaulted by an unknown adult male who illegally entered their home."

EMS rendered aid to the women and both are at the hospital for their injuries.

Police said they used evidence and eyewitnesses in the area and tracked the suspect to a nearby motel where the suspect was taken into custody on Sunday afternoon.