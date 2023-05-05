Man arraigned on murder charge in death of 69-year-old Canton resident

(WXYZ) — A 50-year-old man has been arraigned in the murder of a 69-year-old Canton resident.

Police say Jeffrey Dwight Locke befriended the victim several months ago and would stay with him at his home while he helped repair multiple vehicles.

The Canton resident, Glen Mclean, was reported missing by family on May 2.

Police say they located his missing vehicle in Dearborn that same day, identifying Locke as the driver. McLean’s body was discovered in the trunk of the vehicle, police say.

It is believed Mclean was assaulted at his residence in Canton.

“Seniors must be extremely careful about the people they let into their lives. It is alleged that Mr. Mclean allowed the defendant into his home where he helped to repair cars. Cases like these continue to highlight the real dangers that some of our seniors face no matter where they reside, worship, work, and seek to enjoy their lives. We will continue to work tirelessly to bring those who prey on our seniors to justice,” said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy in a statement.

Locke is charged with one count of first degree, premeditated homicide. His bond was set at $100,000, no 10% with a GPS tether, and his next court appearance is scheduled for May 19.