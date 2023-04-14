Watch Now
Man arrested, accused of threatening Kalamazoo TV station with bomb

Someone threatened News Channel 3 WWMT with a bomb Thursday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
Posted at 8:27 PM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 20:27:41-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WXMI) — Police arrested a man Thursday who is accused of threatening News Channel 3 WWMT with a bomb, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

KDPS says a 36-year-old man from Greenville forced his way into the news station Thursday afternoon. WWMT employees claim the man told them that he had a bomb in his backpack and "was not afraid to die."

About 20 employees evacuated around 2 p.m., according to WWMT.

KDPS officers, along with bomb techs and special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Grand Rapids field office responded to the threat.

WWMT sent out an updated tweet just after 4:15 p.m. Thursday saying that officers were negotiating with the man inside the building.

The man came out with his hands up a short while later and police were able to arrest him peacefully.

Investigators searched the building for explosives and did not find any — instead, they say they found an iPhone charger and wires.

