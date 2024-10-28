Man arrested after 3D printing gun, conversion devices to make weapons automatic

OAKLAND CO., Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff's Office arrested a man over the weekend for carrying a concealed weapon and 3D-printing a gun and conversion devices to turn weapons fully automatic.

The Sheriff's Office saidin a thread on X that they arrested a person for carrying a concealed AR-15.

Investigators say that the man, who had previously been arrested for possession of a controlled substance, was 3D printing, installing and advertising that he sold Machine Gun Conversion Devices that turn Glock pistols into fully automatic weapons.

After receiving a search warrant, officers recovered a 3D printer, a 3D-printed pistol and 13 Glock conversion devices (the red objects in the picture above).

The Sheriff's Office said the will be seeking "substantial charges" in regards to this arrest.