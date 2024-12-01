Man arrested after allegedly breaking into Huron Township home, sexually assaulting woman

HURON TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 50-year-old Allen Park man was arrested earlier this afternoon after police say he broke into a Huron Township home and sexually assaulted a woman.

Huron Township police say the break-in happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, November 30. A woman initially told police that a man she did not know entered her home and sexually assaulted her.

Investigation into the incident revealed that the man did know the victim, and that he broke into the home without forcible entry.

That man was arrested at his home in Allen Park this afternoon, and is being held in custody while he awaits potential charges from Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Police released the statement below when announcing the arrest:

“We want to make it clear that this was not a random crime. There was never a danger to the community. I apologize for causing a scare overnight for our residents, but we would always rather overreact than underreact when it comes to the safety of our community. For various reasons there was a significant delay in reporting, so we had to work with the information that was available to us. As always, we appreciate the support and trust that our community has in us. This was a total team effort. Many of our officers responded on their off time from their homes to assist and worked overnight and into this afternoon without question. We all understood the assignment, the importance of the situation, and realize the affect something like this can have on the feeling of safety and security for a community. We are also incredibly thankful for the support and communication we received from the Township Supervisor and the Board of Trustees. Again, a total team effort.”

Everette Robbins, Director of Public Safety

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Huron Township Department of Public Safety Emergency Dispatch Center at 734-753-4400.