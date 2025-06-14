Man arrested after allegedly stabbing, killing his fiancee in Waterford Township

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man was arrested after police say he stabbed and killed his fiancee in Waterford Township Friday afternoon.

Waterford police said they responded to a home on Hackett Street around 3:40 p.m.

Police say the man called 911 and reported that he had stabbed his fiancee. When officers arrived, they found the caller, a 25-year-old man, as he was leaving the home. He was taken into custody.

Officers went into the home and found a 33-year-old woman inside. First responders provided aid to the victim, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was taken to Oakland County Jail.

A search warrant was obtained for the home and investigators processed the scene. Police said detectives are continuing to gather facts and evidence and present the case to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office to consider criminal charges.

