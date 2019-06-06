Man arrested after carjacking, kidnapping woman at Bed Bath & Beyond in Taylor

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man is in police custody following a carjacking and kidnapping that happened Wednesday morning in Taylor.

On June 5 around 8:00 a.m., Taylor police responded to a call of a carjacking. The female caller told officers she was carjacked at the Bed Bath & Beyond parking lot at 23871 Eureka in Taylor.

Police say the woman arrived at the store around 7:45 a.m. ahead of her 8:00 a.m. shift. She parked about 200 feet from the store's front door. She saw a white man wearing a grey hoodie walking by her car and decided to stay in the drivers seat until he passed.

The white male suspect was further described as between 5'7" to 5'9" tall, about 170 pounds, wearing a hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes, according to police.

Once the man passed, the woman started to get out of her vehicle to go inside the Bed Bath & Beyond. As she opened her umbrella, the man came up to her door, pointed what appeared to be a black semi-automatic handgun and told her to scoot over, police say.

MORE INFO: ⁦Taylor Police⁩ say a cell phone cord (similar to this) was used by a CARJACKER to choke a woman till she passed out. He also FORCED her to withdraw CASH at ATM’s. ⁦@detroitpolice⁩ helped find him Wed. Drugs were also found on him. #6PM ⁦@wxyzdetroit⁩ pic.twitter.com/tFNwORlKGR — Simon Shaykhet WXYZ (@simonshaykhet) June 6, 2019

The woman moved over, and the the man jumped in the vehicle driving to a Super 8 hotel located at 15101 Huron. There, the suspect told the woman two black men were holding his sister hostage until he came up with $500.

Police say the woman told the suspect she only had $3 cash on her, and the pair drove to a Huntington ATM at the Meijer on 14640 Pardee. The suspect pointed the gun at the woman and ordered she withdraw money for him. He took out $100 from the woman's account, after threatening her to reveal her PIN number.

The suspect then drove the woman to a few other locations, including a Starbucks, Bob Evans and back to the Super 8 hotel before driving down a dead end road on Eureka.

He told the woman he was going to run and instructed her to get out of the car. She got out, and the suspect followed behind her. The woman told police she "felt something wrapped around her neck and it got tight."

According to police, she noticed it was a phone charger and soon passed out.

The woman regained consciousness "sometime later laying on the ground in a puddle of mud and water. When she woke up and opened her eyes, she was facing north and observed her vehicle driving northbound on Huron approaching Eureka. She was not sure which way the vehicle turned on Eureka," a police report stated.

When police arrived to the scene and asked if she needed medical attention, she said she "would seek it on her own."

Officers did see "several lines around her neck that would be consistent with a cord being wrapped around it."

Police also observed bruising on the woman's ears.

Later that night, the suspect was arrested by Detroit police in relation to the carjacking-kidnapping-assault with intent to murder case.

