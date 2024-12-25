Man arrested after crashing vehicle into Warren home, police say

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ — A man was arrested after a vehicle crashed into a home in Warren on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:20 p.m. near Sutherland Avenue and Bradner Drive.

Detail about what led up to the crash have not yet been released, however, police say the driver involved took off from the scene.

The driver, who police said is a man, was tracked down and found at a home nearby. He was arrested without incident, police said.

Additional details about the driver have not been released.

Police say charges in the crash are pending.

