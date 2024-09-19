Man arrested after injuring neighbor in Southgate shooting

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man was arrested in Southgate after a stand-off with police and a shooting that injured his neighbor.

Southgate Police say it happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday night (Sept. 18) on Kerr Street between Barberry and Howard streets.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound, who is in stable condition.

Police tell us the shooting stemmed from a dispute with a neighbor over noise. They say the shooter was intoxicated, approached the victim's house and fired several shots while the victim was inside.

After the shooting, the suspect barricaded himself inside his home across the street. He ended up surrendering to the SWAT team.