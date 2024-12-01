Man arrested after shooting at Sterling Heights roommate over alleged drug theft

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man was arrested in Sterling Heights over the weekend after firing shots at his roommates over an alleged drug theft.

This happened just after midnight this morning in the 4700 block of Runton Court.

According to investigators, the man fired five shots through his roommate's wall over that roommate allegedly stealing marijuana from the man. Eight people were in the residence at the time of the incident, but authorities say no one was injured.

The man was arrested minutes after police got to the residence, and is lodged in Macomb County Jail where he awaits charges.

Police are still investigating this incident; anyone with more information is asked to contact the Sterling Heights Investigations Bureau at 586-446-2825