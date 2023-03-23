Man arrested for allegedly firing shot at officers in Macomb Co. trailer park

A man who allegedly fired a weapon at police officers in Macomb County is in custody after a barricaded gunman situation.

According to the Chesterfield Township Police Department, they were dispatched to the Carriageway Mobile Home Park just after midnight.

They were called by a man who said he was a victim of malicious destruction of property.

While they were there, a 47-year-old neighbor stepped out of his trailer and fired a shot near the officers from his AR-15 rifle. Officers took cover and the suspect then barricaded himself in the trailer.

More officers were called and the trailer was surrounded. The Macomb County SWAT Team also arrived on scene and they began communicating with the suspect.

The suspect said he refused to give himself up and continued threatening officers, stepping outside his trailer a few times. The SWAT team was able to approach him and take him into custody without further incident.

He was taken into custody and is currently in the Macomb County Jail.