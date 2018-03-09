Man arrested in connection to sexual assault of nursing home resident in vegetative state

Fair
WAYNE, Mich. (WXYZ) - A man has been arrested in connection to sexually assaulting a nursing home resident in a vegetative state.
Gregory Allen Brown, 59, from Garden City, was arrested and arraigned on Friday. He has been given a $5,000 personal bond.
Brown's probable cause hearing has been set for March 20 and his preliminary examination has been set for March 27.
