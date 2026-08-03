Man arrested in Gibraltar on suspicion of domestic violence, child abuse after barricading himself in home

GIBRALTAR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man was arrested in Gibraltar on Monday after barricading himself in home following reports of domestic violence and possible child abuse.

Chopper 7 shows the police presence in the area

Chopper 7 shows heavy police presence after arrest following barricade situation in Gibraltar

Police were called to a home in the 29900 block of Kingsbridge Drive for those reports around 2 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

After first responders found that the man was intoxicated and barricaded imself in the home, a perimeter was formed, with Downriver SWAT assisting.

The man eventually surrendered to police without incident just before 4:30 p.m.

After a search warrant was obtained, police searched the home as investigators went to work. The incident is being investigated by the Gibraltar Police Department.