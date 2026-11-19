NEW BOSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man is in custody in connection with the stabbing death of his father on Wednesday in New Boston.

Huron Township police say officers responded to a home on Creek Side Court on November 18 shortly after 4:21 p.m.

A 46-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after medics attempted life-saving efforts, according to police.

Police say the victim's 27-year-old son was taken into custody.

“This is heartbreaking on so many levels. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the rest of the victim’s family and friends. They have an incredible support system as they navigate the tough days and weeks, and months ahead,” said Everette Robbies, Director of Public Safety and Chief of Police for Huron Charter Township, in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing. More information is expected to be released from officials at a later date.

