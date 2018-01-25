Man attempted to use counterfeit $100 bill at Bloomfield Twp. gas station

(WXYZ) - A man attempted to use a counterfeit $100 bill at a gas station in Bloomfield Township, police say.

The incident occurred at a Shell gas station located at West Maple Road on Jan. 20.

The suspect parked at the gas pump and went into the station, attempting to purchase a bottle of water and gas for his vehicle with a fake $100 bill.

Recognizing the bill as fake, the clerk refused the sale and the suspect went back to his vehicle.

Management at the gas station believe the same suspect attempted the same thing approximately one week earlier, police say.

Police describe the suspect as a white man, approximately 25 years old, five feet seven inches tall and clean shaven, wearing a black and gray ball cap backwards, white framed sunglasses, black puffy winter coat, black pants and black sneakers with white soles.

His vehicle is an early model gray Toyota 4Runner with black wheels.

Anyone with information about this suspect is encouraged to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.