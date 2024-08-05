Man charged after 266 pounds of cocaine seized at Blue Water Bridge over St. Clair River

POINT EDWARD, ON. (WXYZ) — A Canadian man has been charged after more than 250 pounds of Cocaine were seized at the Blue Water Bridge over St. Clair River last week, officials tell us.

The 266 pounds of cocaine were seized from a man driving a semi-tractor and trailer around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, by U.S. Customs and Homeland Security, in connection with the St. Clair County Drug Task Force.

Sabosan Sathiaseelan, 42, was arrested before being lodged at the St. Clair County Detention and Intervention Center. He was recently arraigned on charges stemming from the seizure, with bond set at $3 million.

“Our partnerships with other law enforcement agencies from local to federal are absolutely essential in keeping drugs out of our community," said Sheriff Mat King via press release. "The Drug Task Force’s impact goes far beyond the confines of the Sheriff’s Office."