Man charged after alleged deadly drunk driving crash in Canton

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Ypsilanti man has been charged after an alleged drunk driving crash that killed a 32-year-old woman last week.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. in Canton on Thursday, June 6. Police told us thatthe Ypsilanti man driving a GMC Acadia struck a 32-year-old woman driving a Chevrolet Malbu head-on, in the area of Michigan Avenue and S Lilley Road. The woman involved in that crash was pronounced dead at the hospital.

In 36th District Court this past weekend, Maurice Griffin, 37, has been charged after killing Desiree Jones in the crash. His charges include:



Second-Degree Homicide

Operating with a high Blood Alcohol Content, causing death with a prior conviction

Reckless driving causing death

Operating a vehicle with a driver's license suspended, revoked or denied causing death.

Operating while Intoxicated (third offense).

If convicted, Griffin faces life in prison. His bound was set at $1 million cash, and he has court appearances scheduled for later this month.

“These criminal charges underscore the severity of the incident that claimed the life of a young woman, leaving behind her husband and two small children,” said Canton Police Chief Chad Baugh in a statement. “This tragedy has profoundly impacted her family, altering their lives forever. Our thoughts are with the victim's family during this very difficult time."