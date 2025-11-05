Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Man charged after allegedly sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl at McDonald's in Southwest Detroit

DPD searching for man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 5-year-old at McDonald's
DPD searching for man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 5-year-old at McDonald's
Posted

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 34-year-old Detroit man has been charged after police say he sexually assaulted a five-year-old girl at a McDonald's in Southwest Detroit last week.

The alleged assault happened on Oct. 30, with investigators saying that around 8:15 p.m., the man followed the girl into the bathroom at the location in the 6800 block of Michigan Avenue. Authorities say he made inapproapriate secual contact with the victim before fleeing the scene.

DPD eventually arrested the man, Joshua Joel-Eli Brown, on Tuesday. Brown is expected to appear in court later today, and has been charged with Second-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct to a person under the age of 13.

“ The Detroit Police department did an excellent job investigation and apprehending the defendant. This case illustrates why we must remain vigilant when it comes to our children,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

News

Bigger, Brighter and More Festive Than Ever!