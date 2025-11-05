Man charged after allegedly sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl at McDonald's in Southwest Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 34-year-old Detroit man has been charged after police say he sexually assaulted a five-year-old girl at a McDonald's in Southwest Detroit last week.

The alleged assault happened on Oct. 30, with investigators saying that around 8:15 p.m., the man followed the girl into the bathroom at the location in the 6800 block of Michigan Avenue. Authorities say he made inapproapriate secual contact with the victim before fleeing the scene.

DPD eventually arrested the man, Joshua Joel-Eli Brown, on Tuesday. Brown is expected to appear in court later today, and has been charged with Second-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct to a person under the age of 13.

“ The Detroit Police department did an excellent job investigation and apprehending the defendant. This case illustrates why we must remain vigilant when it comes to our children,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy.