Man charged after allegedly shooting and killing Salvation Army bell ringer in Westland

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — A suspect has been charged after allegedly shooting and killing a man working as a Salvation Army bell ringer at a Kroger Store in Westland last week.

The victim has been identified as 47-year-old Alvin Echols, who was shot several times and collapsed inside the store. Officers tried to render life-saving aide, but he succumbed to his wounds.

Rene Miguel Zambrana, a 37-year-old Detroit man, appeared in court today. Per Westland officials, he has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder and felony firearm. Bond was denied for both offenses.

Zambrana is set to appear in court next week, and then again in January.

