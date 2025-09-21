Man charged after construction worker stabbed at the University of Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The man accused of stabbing a worker at a University of Michigan construction site Thursday has been charged, prosecutors said.

The stabbing was followed by an hours-long manhunt in Ann Arbor before the suspect was arrested late Thursday night.

Lagarien Thomas, 33, was arraigned Saturday and charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and one count of felonious assault. He was given a $100,000 bond.

The incident occurred at the construction site of the D. Dan and Betty Kahn Health Care Pavilion, a little before 6:20 p.m. Thursday. Police say the suspect tried to enter the construction site and allegedly stabbed someone after being denied entry.

The victim underwent surgery for his injuries, Nick Welch, who works at the construction site where the stabbing took place, and others confirmed.

“… he got out of surgery. She said it went through the entire cheek to where his tongue could come out," Welch said.

This is not the University of Michigan Police Department's first encounter with Thomas, who has a lengthy criminal history that includes an assortment of misdemeanor charges and convictions in Ypsilanti, Pittsfield Township and Ann Arbor, where he has two other open cases.

University of Michigan police arrested the suspect for carrying a knife and trespassing in the Medical Science Building in January. They arrested him again the following month for trespassing at Pierpont Commons.

"When you've got multiple offenses, to be let back out to do it again, it's a little unnerving," Welch previously told us.

The incident left some students shaken, particularly those who had been in the area shortly before the attack.

"It was just a little scary, a little overwhelming. I had just been in the building 30 minutes before, so it's scary to think that I could've been there when it happened," student Daniela Shimazaki Ito previously told us.

