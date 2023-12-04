Man charged for sending, requesting explicit photos from a minor on social media

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office has charged a man accused of sending and soliciting explicit photos from a 12-year-old girl on social media.

Barron Dukes, Oakland County prosecutors say contacted a 12-year-old girl on Instagram, Snapchat and via text messages and requested explicit photos. Prosecutors say he also sent the minor explicit photos of himself.

Dukes has been charged with the following five felony counts:



Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st Degree (Person under Thirteen, Defendant 17 years of age or older) – Felony Life or Any term of years.

Child Sexually Abusive Activity – 20-year felony.

Computers – Using to Commit a Crime – (Maximum Imprisonment of 20 years or more or Life) – 20-Year Felony.

Child Sexually Abusive Material Possession – 4-Year Felony.

Computers – Using to Commit A Crime – (Maximum Imprisonment of 4 years or more but less than 10 year) – 7-year Felony.

“The Madison Heights Police Department believes that there may be other victims from this individual and is seeking the public’s help in identifying potential victims,” Madison Heights Police Department said.

Dukes remains in custody at the Macomb County Jail on unrelated charges.

Any additional victims are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Hartunian at 248-837-2737 or the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.

