Man charged for sending threatening messages to UAW President Shawn Fain

FLINT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Friday, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton charged a Davidson man who is accused of sending two threatening texts messages to UAW President Shawn Fain.

Zachary David White, 31, of Davidson, has been charged with false report or threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony, and false report or threat of bomb/harmful device, a 4-year felony.

“I am not going to second guess Mr. White’s intentions nor am I going to view his messages as idle threats. Such tactics, no matter the reason, are uncalled for, inappropriate, dangerous and against the law,” Leyton said.

“I want to commend Sheriff Swanson and his team for their immediate attention to this matter and for their thorough investigation in coordination with the security services of the UAW.”

Arraignment is pending in 67th District Court in Flint.

