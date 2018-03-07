Man charged for threatening Troy police officers

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) - A Troy man is facing charges after allegedly threatening the Troy Police Department.

According to police, Darrin Thibert, 45, is charged with false report or threat of terrorism for the alleged incident.

It happened on Wednesday morning, Feb. 28, when officers did a welfare check on Thibert. He claimed people ransacked his apartment, assaulted him and turned off his heat and power. Those claims couldn't be confirmed.

He then called police again, saying he was unhappy with the city of Troy and that his place had been ransacked. He also told police "if this stuff continues on, there's going to be a lot of dead cops!"

Witnesses told police he also cursed them out and said he would "shoot everyone in the building."