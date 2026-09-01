Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
News

Actions

Man charged in alleged sexual assault of minor during fireworks after Tigers game

Comerica Park night 2020 home opener Royals Tigers Baseball
Carlos Osorio/AP
The sun sets as the Detroit Tigers and the Kansas City Royals play a baseball game Monday, July 27, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Comerica Park night 2020 home opener Royals Tigers Baseball
Posted

(WXYZ) — A man has been arrested and charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a minor during the fireworks after the Detroit Tigers game last week.

According to police, officers were called for a disturbance, and the victim said she felt something rubbing against her butt. She moved it away, and felt the same thing before moving it away again.

She said she felt it again and noticed the suspect behind her, so she moved to get away from him.

Then, police said, she saw the suspect moved in front of her and took a photo of himself. However, police said that she noticed she was also in the frame.

The suspect, Samson Glen, was arraigned in court Monday and given a $100,000 personal bond.

Share your stories with Channel 7!