Man charged in alleged sexual assault of minor during fireworks after Tigers game

(WXYZ) — A man has been arrested and charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a minor during the fireworks after the Detroit Tigers game last week.

According to police, officers were called for a disturbance, and the victim said she felt something rubbing against her butt. She moved it away, and felt the same thing before moving it away again.

She said she felt it again and noticed the suspect behind her, so she moved to get away from him.

Then, police said, she saw the suspect moved in front of her and took a photo of himself. However, police said that she noticed she was also in the frame.

The suspect, Samson Glen, was arraigned in court Monday and given a $100,000 personal bond.