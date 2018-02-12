Man charged in death of Deputy Eric Overall to appear in court

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) - The man charged in the death of Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy Eric Overall will be back in court on Monday afternoon.

Christopher Berak, 22, of Macomb County, will be in court for a competency hearing. In December, Clarkston District Court Judge Joseph Fabrizio ordered a competency exam.

Berak is charged with first-degree premeditated homicide and murder of a peace officer.

Berak had previous convictions for possession of marijuana and attempting to flee and elude law enforcement.

Law enforcement officials said Berak claimed he was God and wanted to break out one of his followers at the jail.

After a controlled pursuit, he allegedly struck Overall, an act officials say was intentional.