Man charged in fatal Warren Hit & Run

Posted at 1:04 PM, May 09, 2024
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 35-year-old Detroit man has been arrested after hitting & killing a 65-year-old pedestrian in his truck before fleeing the scene in Warren.

It happened on Saturday, May 4, just before 10 p.m., near 11 Mile and Hoover. First responders found a 65-year-old man in the roadway with life-threatening injuries, who was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Investigators say that the pedestrian was walking northbound on Hoover before being hit by the driver of a dark-colored pickup truck.

The vehicle in question, a black Dodge Ram, was found on May 6 later at a storage lot in Shelby Township. The vehicle was registered in the name of the suspect, who was arrested at a home in Warren the next day.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office charged Savion Jones with one count of Failing to Stop at the Scene of a Crash resulting in Death, a 5-year felony. Jones was arraigned earlier today, with bond set at $200,000 cash/surety and a GOP tether required if bond is posted. Jones has a previous felony fraud conviction, and has another court date later this month.

