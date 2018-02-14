Man charged in murder of WSU Sgt. Collin Rose found incompetent to stand trial

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The man charged in the deadly shooting of Wayne State University police officer Collin Rose was found incompetent to stand trial.

In a court hearing on Wednesday morning, Judge Kenneth King ruled that Raymond Durham was incompetent.

In November, the Michigan Forensic Center also found Durham incompetent to stand trial, but prosecutors had asked for an independent evaluation. That evaluation gave them the same determination.

He was charged with first degree murder in the death of Rose, which happened in November 2016.

Now, Durham will continue to undergo psychiatric treatment.