Man charged in shooting that killed teen, injured 2 others outside of Detroit gas station

DETRIOT (WXYZ) — Timothy Charles McGhee Jr., 22, of Detroit, has been charged in connection to a deadly gas station shooting that took the life of a 19-year-old and injured two others.

The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. outside of a gas station near Conant Street and East Outer Drive in Detroit on May 19.

Morgan Dawkins, 19, died from her injuries. Two other victims – Angel Davis, 19, and Tyree Harris, 28 – were injured in the shooting.

Police say an argument between McGhee and Harris is what led to the shooting. Dawkins was not connected to either men or the other victim – she was an innocent bystander, police say.

McGhee is charged with one count of first-degree murder, six counts of assault with intent to murder, and seven counts of felony firearm.