DETROIT (AP) — A 38-year-old man has been charged in the stabbing death of longtime Detroit rock radio personality John O'Leary.

Authorities say Sean Lamoureux appeared in court where he was formerly charged with open murder and larceny.

The body of the 67-year-old O'Leary was found hidden beneath shingles, sheets and a wheelbarrow at the house in Highland Park where he and Lamoureux were housemates.

O'Leary spent decades on rock stations in Detroit before he left WCSX-FM in 2013.