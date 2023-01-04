Watch Now
Man charged in students' killings might be headed to Idaho

Matt Rourke/AP
Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, leaves after an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, Pool)
Posted at 11:38 AM, Jan 04, 2023
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say the man accused in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has left a Pennsylvania jail in the custody of state police.

The move means Bryan Kohberger could be headed to Idaho to face first-degree murder charges.

Kohberger is a 28-year-old criminology doctorate student at Washington State University, which is just 10 miles from the University of Idaho.

He was arrested at his parents' Pennsylvania home last week on a warrant out of Idaho.

Kohberger told a judge Tuesday that he wouldn't fight extradition to Idaho.

A Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson on Wednesday declined to give any additional information about Kohberger's extradition status, citing security reasons.

