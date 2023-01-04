Man charged in students' killings might be headed to Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say the man accused in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has left a Pennsylvania jail in the custody of state police.

The move means Bryan Kohberger could be headed to Idaho to face first-degree murder charges.

Kohberger is a 28-year-old criminology doctorate student at Washington State University, which is just 10 miles from the University of Idaho.

He was arrested at his parents' Pennsylvania home last week on a warrant out of Idaho.

Kohberger told a judge Tuesday that he wouldn't fight extradition to Idaho.

A Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson on Wednesday declined to give any additional information about Kohberger's extradition status, citing security reasons.

