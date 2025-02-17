Detroit man charged with allegedly shooting & killing his girlfriend on Valentine's Day

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit man has been charged after allegedly shooting and killing his girlfriend on Valentine's Day.

Desuan Travon Ross, 31, has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of Eboni Robinson, 29. Ross has been charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm.

Police responded to the shooting on Friday, Feb. 14, just before 9 a.m. at home in the 17400 block of Washburn.

When they got there, police say they say the victim's vehicle crashed into the front porch of the neighbor's house across the street. They found the woman with multiple gun shot wounds, and Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say that Ross and Robinson were arguing inside her car, with Ross eventually getting out of the vehicle and firing a gun into the vehicle multiple times. After the crash, authorities say that Ross fired a rifle at the vehicle multiple times.

Ross was arraigned on Sunday, and is in custody until his court dates set for later this month and next month.

