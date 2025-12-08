Man accused of striking school safety officer, principal with car in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 45-year-old man has been charged with two counts of assault after he allegedly struck a school safety officer and a principal with his vehicle at a Sterling Heights middle school.

Investigators say that Lemuel Young was blocking a bus lane at Donald L. Bemis Junior High School when the school safety officer approached his vehicle, asking him to move.

Authorities say that Young refused, striking the officer with his vehicle when he stepped in front of the vehicle.

The principal of the school was called to assist, also stepping in front of the vehicle. Young proceeded to strike the principal with his vehicle three times, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Young appeared in court last week and faces two counts of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, each a 4-year felony. Young's bond was set at $10,000 cash/surety only, no 10 percent. He has also been ordered not to contact the officer or the principal, not to enter the premises of the school, and not to possess a weapon.

Young is due back in court twice more later this month.

“The conduct alleged in this case is shocking and completely unacceptable. Using a vehicle as a weapon is extraordinarily dangerous and will not be tolerated. My office is committed to holding offenders fully accountable and will pursue justice on behalf of victims and the public,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a media release on the charges.

