Man charged with murder after allegedly killing 71-year-old girlfriend at Canton home

CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man has been charged with second-degree murder after prosecutors say he killed his 71-year-old girlfriend in Canton this spring.

On March 6, the Canton Police Department responded to a welfare check at a home in the 41000 block of Heathmore Court, with officers finding the body of Sharon Germyn.

Her death was deemed suspicious by police, and the next day, SWAT executed a search warrant at a Ypsilanti apartment for Germyn's boyfriend, 56-year-old Mark Davis.

Canton detectives looked to the case before turning it over to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, who charged Davis with Second-Degree Murder and Fourth Offense as a Habitual Offender. If convicted, Davis faces life in prison.

Davis is currently lodged in the Michigan Department of Corrections, and is set to appear in court next week.