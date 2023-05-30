Man charged with murder after half-sister killed during shootout at Sterling Heights family business

(WXYZ) — A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of his half-sister outside the family business in Sterling Heights on Friday.

Prosecutors in Macomb County have charged 54-year-old Zachary Holston III with Second Degree Murder and Felony Firearm. He was arraigned on the charges Tuesday. Bond was set at $500,000 cash/surety, no 10%.

Prosecutors say Holston exited the business in the 6050 block of 19 Mile around 9 a.m. when he was approached by his 54-year-old half-sister her husband, and daughter in the parking lot. Holston and the victim got into an argument. As he was getting into his vehicle, the three family members approached the passenger side. That's when a physical altercation occurred over paperwork located inside the car.

Both Holston and his half-sister drew their guns and exchanged shots. The woman was shot and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Holston wasn't injured and remained at the scene.

Holston is due back in court for a probable cause hearing on Thursday, June 8. If he does post bond, he must be put on a GPS tether with home confinement, undergo a mental health evaluation, and have no contact with the victim’s family or business.