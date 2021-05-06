Man charged with murder in strangulation of mother at Dearborn Heights home

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Aaron Akel has been charged with first-degree murder in the strangulation death of his mother, police say.

On May 4, just before 5 a.m., Dearborn Heights police were sent to the home in the 5000 block of Pardee St. after Akel called 911 to report that he had killed his mother.

Akel was taken into custody on the scene. Police found Akel's elderly mother unresponsive inside the home. First responders attempted to resuscitate her but weren't successful.

Akel is being held at Wayne County Jail until his probable cause conference on May 19.

The circumstances surrounding the woman's death are still being investigated.