Man commits suicide after shooting, injuring Steve's Deli employee

BLOOMFIELD TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) — Bloomfield Township police were dispatched Sunday morning at approximately 10:00 a.m. to Steve’s Deli located at 6646 Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Township for a reported shooting.

Police say, a 52-year-old male, of Detroit, fired multiple rounds from his vehicle into the front of the restaurant.

The deli was open at the time of the incident.

A 52-year-old female employee sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital.

Police have identified the suspect as an employee of Steve’s Deli. The man, police say, fled the scene before police arrived. Southfield police located the suspects vehicle and initiated a traffic stop in the area of West Outer Drive and Greenfield on Detroit’s westside.

Before Southfield police officers were able to make contact with the suspect, he killed himself while inside the vehicle. No shots were fired by police.

A motive is currently unknown and the Bloomfield Township Police Department is actively investigating the incident.

“We would like to thank Southfield Police Department and Detroit Police Department for their cooperation and assistance during this incident,” said Officer Nick Soley, Bloomfield Township Police Department.