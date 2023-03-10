Watch Now
Man convicted of killing Kristin Smart gets 25 years to life

Paul Flores (left) has been charged with murder in connection with the 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart (right).
Posted at 6:48 PM, Mar 10, 2023
MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — The man convicted of killing Kristin Smart, who vanished from a California college campus in 1996, has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

A judge in Monterey County sentenced Paul Flores on Friday, calling him "a cancer to society."

The judge also rejected requests from the defense to acquit Flores and order a new trial.

Smart was 19 when she disappeared from California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo.

Her remains have never been found, but prosecutors alleged Flores, a fellow student, killed her while trying to rape her in his dorm room.

He was convicted in October. His father was accused of helping hide her body but was acquitted.

