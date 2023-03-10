Man convicted of killing Kristin Smart gets 25 years to life

MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — The man convicted of killing Kristin Smart, who vanished from a California college campus in 1996, has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

A judge in Monterey County sentenced Paul Flores on Friday, calling him "a cancer to society."

The judge also rejected requests from the defense to acquit Flores and order a new trial.

Smart was 19 when she disappeared from California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo.

Her remains have never been found, but prosecutors alleged Flores, a fellow student, killed her while trying to rape her in his dorm room.

He was convicted in October. His father was accused of helping hide her body but was acquitted.