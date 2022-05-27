Man convicted of threatening Michigan 911 dispatcher

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man has pleaded guilty to threatening a Michigan 911 dispatcher.

Jonathan Joshua Munafo, 35, pleaded guilty Wednesday to communicating a threat in interstate commerce.

Munafo, who's originally from Massachusetts, called the 911 line in Calhoun County over 140 times on Jan. 5, 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Michigan said. They said he demanded to speak to a deputy sheriff or sergeant about issues that were not specified and did not have an emergency to report.

After the dispatcher refused and asked the him to clear the line, he kept calling. He also threatened the dispatcher saying, “I’m gonna cut your throat. I’m gonna make you eat your f*****g nose,” the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Cell phone records show Munafo made the calls from a truck stop in North Carolina. Authorities also say he told the dispatcher, he would come "to your front door" and “it’s going to go way worse for your family.”

The next day, Munafo participated in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, a separate indictment shows. He is charged with forcibly assaulting an officer of the Capitol Police. Eight others were also charged.

"Today, Jonathan Munafo admitted to repeatedly calling a Calhoun County dispatcher and threatening to kill her or harm her family,” said James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan, in a statement. “These threats were intended to intimidate and create fear in a public servant whose job is intensely stressful under the best of circumstances. This type of behavior cannot be tolerated, and the FBI will continue to investigate those who threaten our community with violence.”

Munafo faces a maximum of five years in prison.

After his sentencing in Grand Rapids, Munafo will go to court in Washington, D.C. to face his other charges.